A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

Longhorn Pub Cold Beer and Wine Store drive-thru saw “their most unique customer” Tuesday afternoon when a horse and its owner rode through to buy some alcohol.

Video contributed by store owner:

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any truth to the rumours that they bought “mare-garita mix.”

The liquor store is still under construction but the renovation is expected to be complete soon.

Related: Help heal with horses by supporting Vernon fundraiser

Related: Drive-thru breakfast helps United Way

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)

A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Just Posted

More dogs seen off-leash at bird sanctuary

Majority of dog owners comply but more rules broken in Salmon Arm last summer than in 2017

Plan for Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection to be unveiled in spring

Ministry working on design to improve safety at dangerous crossing

Highway 97A rock slide a worrisome reminder

Swansea Point residents all-too-familiar with destructive debris and flooding

Number of animal-related vehicle collisions higher in region

ICBC stats show Southern Interior sees more accidents involving animals than other parts of province

Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Okanagan beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

Gordie Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder

Okanagan College students shine during business competition

The Western Canadian Business Competition was held last weekend at Okanagan College

Poll: When do you consider it spring?

Let us know your thoughts!

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Most Read