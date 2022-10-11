Horsey Ladies gallop to North Okanagan for in-person fundraiser

Annual event closed up by COVID returns with in-person gathering Nov. 18 at Spallumcheen Golf Course

The Horsey Ladies will be back raising funds for Okanagan charities with an in-person event in 2022. The date is Nov. 18 at the Spallumcheen Golf Course north of Vernon. (Contributed)

They’ve waited anxiously and patiently to host this in-person fundraising event.

And the Horsey Ladies are happy to announce it’s on.

The date is Friday, Nov. 18, at the Spallumcheen Golf Course north of Vernon where, once again, a traditional turkey buffet dinner with all the fixings, and the auction room will be open with tables full of silent and toonie auction items.

“The golf course has changed their table set-up and we are now limited to just 100 horsey ladies to attend,” said event spokesperson Nancy Roman.

Advance tickets are $40 per person for the evening, including all taxes and gratuities.

“We are sure tickets will sell out in a matter of days, as this event has been long anticipated,” said Roman.

Tickets are available by calling Roman at 250-546-9922 or emailing nancyroman@telus.net. The tickets are payable by e-transfer, cheque or cash. Information can also be found on the Horsey Ladies Okanagan Facebook page.

“We are also inviting anyone to our Facebook page to pitch or suggest their favourite charity and raise awareness to deserving groups,” said Roman. “This will help the 100 horsey ladies decide who to vote for that evening – only those in attendance can vote – and then all proceeds from the auction items will be going to the top vote-getter.”

Horsey Ladies, to date, have raised more than $119,000 for local charities.

