DeMille’s Farm Market hosted the first Salmon Arm Hot Air Balloon Festival May 27, welcoming spectators to watch these balloons float across the sky over the Shuswap and even go for a ride themselves. (Image contributed by Mike Simpson)

Hot Air Balloon Festival flies high over the Shuswap

DeMille’s Farm Market gives the community a chance to soar

The inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival hit the skies above DeMille’s Farm Market May 27, bringing out a crowd of spectators to watch these mammoth balloons soar over the Shuswap.

Those brave enough to overcome a fear of heights had the chance to sit in on a flight themselves and sip on a champagne mimosa while basking in an unparallelled view of the city and its scenic surroundings.

Video credit: Mike Simpson/Big Sky Aerial

The event, according to Brad DeMille, had been on his mind for a while and all the pieces finally fell in place for it to kick off for the first time in 2018.

 

Fradkll Hall, accompanied by his dog Katie, sits with Donna Kohut and Fred Groensek hay bales to watch a hot air balloon during the DeMille’s Farm Market Air Balloon Festival on Sunday, May 27. (Kayleigh Seibell/Salmon Arm Observer)

