Hot Air Balloon Festival flies high over the Shuswap

The inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival hit the skies above DeMille’s Farm Market May 27, bringing out a crowd of spectators to watch these mammoth balloons soar over the Shuswap.

Those brave enough to overcome a fear of heights had the chance to sit in on a flight themselves and sip on a champagne mimosa while basking in an unparallelled view of the city and its scenic surroundings.

Video credit: Mike Simpson/Big Sky Aerial

The event, according to Brad DeMille, had been on his mind for a while and all the pieces finally fell in place for it to kick off for the first time in 2018.