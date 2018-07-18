Hot cars in the Shuswap sun

Rows of classic vehicles like this cherry red Chevrolet S10 pickup were on display for all to check out at the Marine Park in Salmon Arm for the Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club annual Harbour Front Cruise. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club was out at Marine Park in Salmon Arm July 14 for their annual harbour front cruise.

The event was a chance for classic car owners and enthusiasts to enjoy the Shuswap sun and an amazing view of the lake while checking out some of the hottest cars the Shuswap has to offer. While not all the cars were vintage — a healthy dose of newer sports cars and imports could be seen cruising around – it was clear a lot of pride and hard work went into making these cars shine and run like a dream.

For more information on the Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club visit shuswap.vccc.com

Like a scene straight out of the past, a mannequin dressed as an old fashioned drive-thru restaurant attendant — complete with a window-mounted serving tray— was posed next to this quarter-ton Mercury pickup truck during the Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club Harbour Front Cruise at Marine Park in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

One of many historic automobiles on display at the Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club’s harbour front cruise July 14, this Ford Fairlane brought a healthy helping of 50’s style to Marine Park in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)