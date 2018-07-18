Rows of classic vehicles like this cherry red Chevrolet S10 pickup were on display for all to check out at the Marine Park in Salmon Arm for the Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club annual Harbour Front Cruise. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hot cars in the Shuswap sun

Vintage car club brings historic vehicles to Salmon Arm for car show

The Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club was out at Marine Park in Salmon Arm July 14 for their annual harbour front cruise.

The event was a chance for classic car owners and enthusiasts to enjoy the Shuswap sun and an amazing view of the lake while checking out some of the hottest cars the Shuswap has to offer. While not all the cars were vintage — a healthy dose of newer sports cars and imports could be seen cruising around – it was clear a lot of pride and hard work went into making these cars shine and run like a dream.

For more information on the Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club visit shuswap.vccc.com

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Like a scene straight out of the past, a mannequin dressed as an old fashioned drive-thru restaurant attendant — complete with a window-mounted serving tray— was posed next to this quarter-ton Mercury pickup truck during the Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club Harbour Front Cruise at Marine Park in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

One of many historic automobiles on display at the Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club’s harbour front cruise July 14, this Ford Fairlane brought a healthy helping of 50’s style to Marine Park in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap Vintage Car Collector’s Club held their annual harbour front cruise July 14, inviting classic car owners and enthusiasts out to the Marine Park near the Wharf to show off their rides and take a peak at some of the hottest cars in the Shuswap. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
‘Savour the Okanagan’ fundraiser in Vernon Saturday

Just Posted

Update: More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Search continues for missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women

Search planned for July 21-22 to start behind Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

Salmon Arm Fire Department adding all-terrain vehicles to fleet

City council approves purchase of two new side-by-sides for off-road access

Salmon Arm firefighters respond to report of smouldering railway track

Small hot spot reported near Pierre’s Point, passerby said to have extinguished it

VIDEO: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

Neighbours jump into action after grass fire ignites 10 feet from Kelowna home

Multiple fire halls responded to a grass fire on the 800 block of Mount Royal Drive.

Pike Mountain fire still out of control but did not grow overnight

Twenty-two new blazes reported in Kamloops Fire Centre Tuesday

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

Hot cars in the Shuswap sun

Vintage car club brings historic vehicles to Salmon Arm for car show

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

Most Read