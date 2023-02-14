Housing summit in Vancouver on Sicamous council’s radar

Union of BC Municipalities at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Sicamous council discussed sending members to the UBCM Housing Summit, April 4-6, at the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver. (UBCM photo)

Sicamous council may send delegates to an upcoming summit on housing, to get information and ideas to help with the district’s own housing challenges.

At its Feb. 8 meeting, council discussed the possibility of sending two members, or a council member and a senior staff member, to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Housing Summit at the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver April 4-5. The summit invites local and provincial government officials and staff, First Nations, not-for-profit leaders and industry executives from all over the province to discuss and learn ways to support and accelerate housing in communities across B.C., reads a UBCM media release.

There will be keynote addresses, panel presentations and workshops and topics will vary, with discussions taking into account input from guests. The summit will serve to inform and enhance UBCM’s 2018 housing strategy to reflect current problems.

Council members discussed the various topics that will be covered and decided two members will need to go to attend more presentations and gather information.

The district has a $10,000 buffer fund for travel for one-off travel, said chief administrative officer Kelly Bennett, and the costs would come from this. Projected costs, including mileage and accommodation, works out to $1,700 per person, plus the cost of registering for the summit, and Bennett said it would be less if the two chosen members carpooled to Vancouver.

Coun. Bob Evans said council should definitely send somebody and that it was important as they could come back with good reports and ideas for the district.

Kelly Hesleton, Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society president, has been discussed as an option to go to the summit, but council also voiced the opinion that with taxpayer money funding the trip, two council members should go instead. Council will wait for more information before deciding if Sicamous will attend and which members will go.

