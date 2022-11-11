‘I am the last one alive:’ Shuswap man learned of horrors of war through fellow veterans

Jack Stead enlisted in the Royal Canadian Army in July 1944, one month after graduating from high school. Identified as a crack shot during basic training in Ontario, he was given advanced training in preparation for the Allied attack on Japan but did not go overseas because the Second World War ended with the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. (Contributed)

Jack Stead graduated from high school in Alsask, Sask., in June1944.

One month later, the 18-year-old went to Regina to enlist in the Royal Canadian Army.

He was sent to Cornwall Base in Ontario for basic training, but the war was winding down and when the base was closed he was transferred to Camp Borden in the same province.

Deemed an excellent shot by the Army, Stead was given advanced training as a machine gunner.

His training was almost complete when Germany surrendered on May 8, 1945. Instruction continued and, following a visit home, he was sent for advanced training in preparation for the Allied invasion of Japan.

As well as training on rifles, Stead had to learn how to shoot a Bren light machine gun, which was heavier than it sounds.

“One was issued to every platoon of 20 soldiers,” he said, noting the gun is as accurate as a rifle. “It weighed 28 pounds and someone had to carry it.”

Most of his training was on a bolt-action, magazine fed Lee Enfield Rifle in 303 British calibre.

Stead said machine gunners were sent wherever they were needed and were the soldiers most often killed in action.

Before the mission to Japan got underway, atomic bombs dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima by the Americans on Aug. 6, 1945, and Nagasaki three days later brought a sudden end to the Second World War.

While the destruction and loss of life was enormous, Stead says more people died on the island of Iwo Jima where fierce fighting had taken place between the Japanese and the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy from Feb. 19 to March 26.

Read more: The Upside of Hunger offers unique perspective on life during Second World War

Read more: Montebello Museum opens at Haney

Following the war’s end, Stead was posted to Regina where he worked in an office assisting in the discharge of long-serving soldiers.

Stead had enlisted into active service, prepared to go wherever the Army sent him. His attitude was “here you are and this is what you have to do.”

Those who, for whatever reason, including strong religious beliefs, chose not to be in active service were called ‘Zombies.’

“In retrospect, they were courageous,” said Stead of their choice that invited ridicule and disdain.

In post-war Regina, he lived in a rooming house, sharing quarters with several Army and Air Force veterans. It was through their stories that he was educated in the horrors of war.

“One was in a jeep that was blown up in Normandy and his feet were mangled,” said Stead, noting he was determined to walk again, and did. “He became a lifelong friend and mentor.”

Many of the people he met while in the Army also became lifelong friends.

“Of all the people I know, I am the last one alive,” said Stead, who will turn 97 years of age in November.

While the years immediately following the war were difficult, Stead credits Veterans Affairs with a university degree and career as a teacher.

His interest in guns has remained strong. He has the same model of the Lee Enfield he trained on in the Army and makes rifles in his workshop.

newsroom@saobserver.net

#Salmon ArmRemembrance Day