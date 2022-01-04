‘Ice jellyfish’ spotted around Okanagan Lake

Ice jellyfish and geese on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón)Ice jellyfish and geese on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón)
Large ice cap on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón/Dec. 2021)Large ice cap on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón/Dec. 2021)
(José Salmerón)(José Salmerón)

Extreme cold mixed with heavy snowfall made for conditions that produced some strange ice formations on Okanagan Lake.

Jose Salmeron captured photos of “ice jellyfish” during the cold snap at the end of December.

The jellyfish-looking formations occur when layers of ice form over shoreline rocks. When water drips off the ice caps and freezes it forms tiny tentacle-looking icicles.

READ MORE: Ice volcanoes, steam devils and ice pancakes show up during Okanagan’s deep freeze

READ MORE: B.C. urged to prepare for holiday cold snap with -50 C expected in the north

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanagan

Previous story
Okanagan’s first baby girl of 2022 born in Vernon

Just Posted

Jackson Mint enjoys frozen Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 after having moved to Salmon Arm in the summer. (Marika Mint photo)
First winter in Salmon Arm brings joy to former Lower Mainland residents

Naomi Seal and Richelle Zarowski take the Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, in Canoe. (Photo contributed)
Welcoming the New Year by taking a Polar Plunge into Shuswap Lake

Reader warns of threat to climate from fracked gas from natural gas pipeline project. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Letter: Promoting fossil fuels, denying Indigenous rights termed reckless, wrong

Flooding at the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy in Rutland. (GoFundMe)
Pipes burst, water flows at businesses around Kelowna