Ice on the ground? Walk like a penguin, with your feet flat and pointed out slightly. (Cornelius Venture Unsplash)

Ice on the ground? Walk like a penguin, suggests city of Penticton

Freezing rain and Monday night’s snowfall has led to slippery conditions

The City of Penticton is suggesting to walk like a penguin if you are heading out on foot through these slippery conditions.

So how does one walk like a penguin?

According to Alberta Health Services, bend slightly and walk flat-footed. Point your feet out slightly like a penguin. Keep your centre of gravity over your feet as much as possible. Watch where you are stepping.

With Boxing Day’s warm temperatures and freezing rain, sidewalks and roads may be extra slick today. Trucks and hand crews are heading out to address icy areas but pedestrians and drivers should prepare for very slippery conditions.

And if you are driving, slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Approach intersections with caution and be aware of the drivers around you.

At around 10 a.m., a four-vehicle crash with no injuries took place at Dartmouth and Pineview, likely caused by slippery road conditions.

RCMP and tow trucks were on scene.

Tuesday morning also saw a vehicle go off-road on Green Mountain Road at the same time. No injuries.

