Ice rink returning to Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park thanks to partnership

CSRD and Shuswap Trail Alliance teaming up to maintain outdoor rink, walking paths

The outdoor ice rink at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park has guaranteed maintenance this year, thanks to a new deal made by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

The CSRD has announced a partnership with the Shuswap Trail Alliance that will allow for the building and upkeep of the skating rink and snow clearing on the popular walking path at the park.

The CSRD had trouble finding a contractor with the required snow removal insurance to take on the park this year, so they contacted the Trail Alliance to find a solution for outdoor winter park goers.

“We are thrilled we have been able to come up with a solution that will allow people to enjoy walking with their friends and their dogs on a snow-cleared pathway. Weather permitting, this partnership with the Shuswap Trail Alliance will also see residents strapping on their skates and enjoying the fun of the outdoor rink,” said CSRD community services team leader Ryan Nitchie.

The position has already been filled and maintenance work will be begin right away. The skating rink will be in operation once temperatures and weather allow.

Jen Bellhouse, executive director of the Shuswap Trail Alliance, said that getting outdoors is an important of the alliance’s mission, and that includes all-season activities.

The maintenance program will also involve garbage and recycling collection and vault toilet upkeep.

Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park will have an outdoor rink developed and snow clearing maintenance provided by the Shuswap Trail Alliance. (CSRD website)
