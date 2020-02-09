ICE HARVESTING Ice for refrigeration was once harvested from sites in the area. This picture shows ice harvesting in the Trout Creek Canyon in 1910. (Summerland Museum photo)

Ice was once harvested in Summerland

Before refrigeration, is was taken from area lakes

While the name evokes images of warmth, Summerland has has a longtime relationship with ice.

Before the invention of refrigeration, ice harvesting was an important business in the community.

Ice was harvested from the Trout Creek Reservoir, in the Trout Creek Canyon and surrounding lakes.

The cut ice was then stored in ice houses.

To reduce melting, the ice was covered with straw or sawdust.

Robert Mitchell was often awarded the ice contract.

The public was charged $1.15 per ton of ice. Of this amount, 20 cents went to the municipality.

Ice was once harvested in Summerland

