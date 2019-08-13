Latin American percussionist performing at Carnaval del Sol Vancouver. (Carnaval del Sol)

Iconic Carnaval del Sol to host end of summer fiesta in Kelowna

Get ready to enjoy all that Latin American culture has to offer

Let the end of summer fiesta begin…

Vancouver’s iconic Carnaval de Sol is coming to Kelowna. This will be the Okanagan’s first Carnaval del Sol, a festival celebrating and supporting authentic Latin American arts, food and culture.

The two-day fiesta will be held at City Park in Downtown Kelowna during this year Labour Day Weekend on Sept 1st and 2nd, 2019.

Read More: Small business spotlight: Kelowna’s master tailor

Carnaval del Sol Kelowna will have a main stage showcasing traditional Latin American dance performances and live musical acts playing all kinds of Latin rhythms. The festival will have 4 plazas that will recreate Latin American culture in the true plaza style for the delight of both children and adults.

The 4 plaza zones will showcase Latin American food and culture. You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy all of Latin America’s vibrant flavours and dishes while listening to world-famous Latin hits. Brewery fiends, don’t worry, there will be a beer garden pouring your favourites as well.

For the soccer lovers out there, the festival will also include a street-style soccer tournament for you to test out your street soccer skills with your team.

For more information visit Carnaval del Sol Kelowna.

Read More: Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

