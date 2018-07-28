In 1938, cigarette butts a wildfire hazard for the Shuswap

1908 – A short while ago, a representative of the Observer had the pleasure of inspecting the newest addition to the townsite of Salmon Arm that has recently been placed up on the market by Mr. I.M. Lyman. The property which has been named Lyman View is situated on the eastern limit of the whole of the three registered townsites of Salmon Arm. It consists of about 25 acres, eight-and-a-half acres of which, up to present, have been subdivided into into town lots 100 feet by 198 feet.

The whole of the property rises with a gentle grade from the town limits and the major portion commands magnificent views of the town and lake, the surrounding country and the mountains.

1918 – The regular meeting of city council was held Monday night but it was so blamed hot that the business, which was of routine nature, was rushed through, the members of the council then adjourning to the Montebello – there to indulge their fancies in ice cream and sundaes of various kinds and descriptions.

Related: Archives – Lands of Silver Creek of great value to agriculture

The regular meeting of the Women’s Institute was held on Tuesday, Miss Willcox giving an excellent paper on “Canned Fruits and Vegetables.” Mrs. Brown discussed “Canning Fish” and also read a unique and amusing paper on “Canning the Unusual,” going back to the reign of Queen Anne. Mrs. A Smith gave a good paper on “Economy in Children’s Underwear,” showing samples of the same.

The directors are making arrangements for a “FlowerShow.” “War BreadCompetition” and “Bird House Competition” for Aug. 20.

1938 – While camping near Sandy Point, Mrs. R.B. Bivar happened to see a small piece of brush smouldering at the side of the road leading in to the campsite the other day, and on investigation, found a small fire had started. After stamping it out, she went onto the beach, but during the evening, feeling uneasy, she returned to the spot and found the fire was still burning. Apparently, a careless smoker had thrown away a cigarette butt or a match and almost started a serious fire near the camping sites.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter