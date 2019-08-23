Olena Bramble, President of Mount Ida Painters Association and the Shuswap Lake Senior Citizens Society, stands in front of one of her paintings at the open house and art show at the Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Aug. 23. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photo: Mount Ida Painters Guild’s works on display

Eleven artists featured in show at Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre, Aug. 23 and 24

Shuswap artists displayed their works at an open house and art show in downtown Salmon Arm.

The Mount Ida Painters Guild showed off a culmination of 11 artists’ paintings along with several cottonwood carving pieces at the Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre on Friday, Aug. 23.

The guild meets every Monday at the drop-in centre from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has done so for the last 20 years.

Drop-in painting classes are open to any skill level with some supplies and materials provided for those who need them.

Heather Funfer stands in front of one of her paintings at the open house and art show at the Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Aug. 23. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Olena Bramble shows off one of her cottonwood bark carvings at the open house and art show at the Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Aug. 23. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

