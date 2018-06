The Salmon Arm community took time to appreciate the airport on June 24. The Airport Appreciation Day featured an airshow, Rappattack and Salmon Arm Rescue Unit demonstrations, a Shuswap emergency preparedness expose, aircraft displays and more.

