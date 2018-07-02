Mike Makayev sports some patriotic hair braids while between the pipes for one of the road hockey teams playing in the tournament on Main Street on Sunday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

In photos: Canada Day in Sicamous

Revellers braved the rain to celebrate the 151st anniversary of confederation

Sicamous was a fun place to be for Canada Day despite the heavy rain through most of the day. The events downtown featured a road hockey tournament, inflatables for the kids to play on, an art show featuring plenty of local talent at the Red Barn and much more.

The late afternoon and evening saw the party move down to the beach park where those with enough grit to break out the umbrellas and brave the rain were treated to a musical show from local band Shoeswap, reggae/rock trio The Steadies, Donnie McDougall and Five Alarm Funk to close the evening out.

The rain stopped just as people began lining the retaining wall and pedestrian bridge of the Beach Park to take in the fireworks display.

Dale Muchowski, a member of the “Buchan Broncos” road hockey team from Merritt tried to slip a shot past an opposing defenceman during the road hockey tournament on Main Street on Sunday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

A young Canada Day reveler in a morph suit tries to run up an inflatable alley as a bungie cord holds him back on Sunday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Cooper Wadsworth has his face painted as part of the Canada Day celebrations outside the Red Barn. To accompany the arts show inside the barn, there were several fun arts and crafts activities for kids going on in the parking lot outside. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Donnie McDougall rocked out to favourites from his time in legendary Canadian rock band the Guess Who at the beach park on Sunday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Victor and Avery Zoller huddle beneath an umbrella to take in some live music at the beach park on Sunday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Tom Towers of Five Alarm Funk shows his enthusiasm for a solo played by one of his band mates during their performance at the beach park on Sunday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Ricki Valentine of Five Alarm Funk winds up to toss an inflatable shark into the crowd during their performance at the beach park on Sunday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

A group of people watch the fireworks launched from a barge on the lake on Sunday, July 1.

In photos: Patriotic revellers enjoy explosions of colour

