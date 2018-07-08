In photos: Chase Canada Day parade

Jim Elliot
Eagle Valley News
Colourfully dressed characters paraded through the streets of Chase on July 1
Wildlife Wednesdays summer program underway at Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre
‘Judging from the stories about Bunny Bischoff, he could easily be called a local legend’
Fundraising underway to help Salmon Arm family with son in BC Children’s Hospital
England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden
Chase Lions members and Chase Village Council gathered for a grand opening on June 28.
The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street
Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically
The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave
He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday
The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals
