Parade participants share their love for their country in the Chase Canada Day Parade. (Rick Koch photo) Cheyenne Stacey has her face painted like a kitty during the children’s activities at the Chase Canada Day celebration at Memorial Park. (Rick Koch photo) Evan Gosse tries to sink his putt during the children’s activities at the Chase Canada Day celebration held at Memorial Park. (Rick Koch photo) Brilliant colour illuminates the sky during the Chase Canada Day fireworks display. (Rick Koch photo) Chase Canada Day parade. (Rick Koch photo) Chase Canada Day parade. (Rick Koch photo) Chase Canada Day parade. (Rick Koch photo) Chase Canada Day parade. (Rick Koch photo)

Canada’s 152nd involved a full day of celebration in Chase. Festivities kicked off with a parade and concluded with a fireworks display, with plenty of activities and entertainment in between.

Rick Koch photos

Read more: In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

Read more: In Photos: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter