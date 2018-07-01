In photos: Chase celebrates the class of 2018

The Chase Secondary class of 2018 walked across the stage and into a new chapter of their lives on June 22. All photos by Rick Koch.

Cody Tuner awaits the start of the graduation ceremony. (Rick Koch photo)

Chase Secondary Principal Dave MacDonald needs some help getting on eye-level Tristan Jules so he can flip over the towering graduate’s cap pendant. (Rick Koch photo)

Sheridan Hodges awaits her turn to walk across the stage at the Chase Secondary graduation on June 22.