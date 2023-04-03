In Photos: Children search Salmon Arm park for pre-Easter surprise

Deanna Connelly looks on as son Edwyn searches for colourful plastic eggs in a treed area at the back of the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe during the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Deanna Connelly looks on as son Edwyn searches for colourful plastic eggs in a treed area at the back of the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe during the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Elise Rojas gathers a plastic egg at the back of the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe during the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Elise Rojas gathers a plastic egg at the back of the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe during the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Prajwal Chacko helps daughter Josephina select the right stuffy, her prize for gathering five plastic eggs in the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event held at the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Prajwal Chacko helps daughter Josephina select the right stuffy, her prize for gathering five plastic eggs in the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event held at the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Georgia Stickle, with brother Ben (right), places a plastic egg in her basket during the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event at the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Georgia Stickle, with brother Ben (right), places a plastic egg in her basket during the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event at the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Some Salmon Arm families got an early start on Easter festivities.

Rabbit ears could be seen on numerous children scouring the trail area at the back of the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe Monday morning, April 3, as they took part in the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt.

Event participants were tasked with finding five colourful plastic eggs. Afterwards, they could trade in the eggs for a stuffed animal of their choice. There were also crafts at the Al Boucher Memorial Playground for the children to enjoy.

