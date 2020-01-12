In photos: Children sled down a blanket of fresh snow at South Broadview Elementary

A group of kids took to the slopes of South Broadview Elementary this weekend to enjoy the most recent snowfall.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
With the heavy snowfall seen by the Shuswap and its roads in…
Wind chill expected to create temperatures between -30 and -40 by Sunday
Tamara Timmers of Martina’s Classic Barber Shoppe turns to social media for help returning timepiece
Older, wet snow can weigh three times as much as fresh snow
‘This is a tragedy that should not have happened,’ the prime minister said
Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752
‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney
Estimates peg loss of animals at over 1 billion
The control will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says
The testing and treatment processes for Lyme in Canada are problematic, says Lyme Disease Foundation