In photos: Children sled down a blanket of fresh snow at South Broadview Elementary

Peyton Mackenzie sails down the hill at South Broadview Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) A group of friends careening down the hill at South Broadview Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Aaron Unger gets some air while sledding down the hill at South Broadview Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Mateo Glanville and Sissi Ouyang make their way down the hill at South Broadview Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Braden Northway prepares to take a jump on the hill at South Broadview Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Memphis Wilson launches off a ramp on the hill at South Broadview Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Allyson Butcher comes off a ramp at the hill at South Broadview Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Ivor Bischke and his sister Natalia slide down the hill at South Broadview Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) A group of friends moments before crashing onto the fresh layer of snow deposited on the hill at South Broadview Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of kids took to the slopes of South Broadview Elementary this weekend to enjoy the most recent snowfall.

