In photos: Classroom-raised salmon fry released

South Broadview Elementary students Kelly Guan, left, and Tanessa Duford release Chinook salmon fry they had raised in their classroom at on May 16. (Photo contributed) South Broadview Elementary students Madison Sicotte, left, and Cassie Heine show off their Chinook salmon fry on May 16. (Photo contributed)

On May 16, South Broadview Elementary students participated in a Chinook salmon fry release at the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre. The students had raised the fry in their classrooms for most of the school year and got to release them in the Shuswap River on a field trip. Five more schools will also be releasing their fry until June 20.

Read more: VIDEO: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Read more: VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.