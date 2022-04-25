Barbara Connell removes grime from the traffic light control box at the corner of Shuswap Street and Highway 1 during the downtown Salmon Arm clean-up event held Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Clean-up crew cuts through the grime in downtown Salmon Arm

Annual downtown clean-up event held Saturday morning

A small but dedicated group of volunteers set out to clean downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday morning.

Participants in this year’s downtown clean-up event met at the Ross Street Plaza stage around 9 a.m. on April 23 before setting off on a mission to rid the sidewalks and other public-use areas of garbage, while giving signs, benches, lamp posts, the Ross Street Plaza mosaic and other things a scrub and a shine.

Among those taking part in the event were students from Salmon Arm Secondary’s leadership class. Some businesses also used the morning to give storefronts a spring cleaning.

Salmon Arm Secondary teacher Danielle Berger wipes down the sign boards at the corner of Ross Street and Hudson Avenue during the downtown Salmon Arm clean-up event held Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shalon Clarke and Shona Turner with Fair View Realty give their office a shine during the downtown Salmon Arm clean-up event held Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shalon Clarke and Shona Turner with Fair View Realty give their office a shine during the downtown Salmon Arm clean-up event held Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
