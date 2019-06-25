In photos: Co-op steps up for Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

Armstrong Regional Co-op donates $30,000 through

It was an especially exciting Friday at Salmon Arm West Elementary last week when the school received a $30,000 donation towards the Shannon Sharp Learning Circle project.

Salmon Arm Co-op gas bar manager Marilyn Williams and Ken Earl from the Armstrong Regional Co-op board of directors visited the school June 21 to formally present the funding made available through the Co-op Community Spaces initiative, developed to help protect, beautify and improve spaces across Western Canada.

A teacher who spent more than 30 years in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, Sharp died earlier this year. To honour her memory and carry forward her passion for the outdoors and education, her co-workers and family began raising funds to install the Shannon Sharp Learning Circle at Salmon Arm West.

