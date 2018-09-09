In Photos: Fall Fair day 3

Jim Elliot
Eagle Valley News
The final day of the 2018 Salmon Arm Fall Fair saw prizes awarded for the fair exhibits and more
Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River
Parade kicks off the day, and plenty of fun was to be had at the fair grounds
Locking down first win of the season on home-ice
If conditions are right after Sept. 17 the brush piles will be ignited
People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline
West Coast Marine Response deploys skimmer vessel from Prince Rupert
Federal Court of Appeal ruling quashed the government’s approval of the project
He sent the email to University of Calgary students
German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea
3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month
The Chase Heat kicked off preseason action September first against the Kamloops Storm.
Dry and windy conditions Friday afternoon pushed the Boundary Wildfire north across the border
16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway
The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service
Fall 10-1 to Lakers in Peterborough
People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking