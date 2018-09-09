In Photos: Fall Fair day 3

Jim Elliot

Eagle Valley News

The final day of the 2018 Salmon Arm Fall Fair saw prizes awarded for the fair exhibits and more

Hannah Lawrence snaps a selfie with Lukas and Austin Lawrence McCallum in their fresh facepaint on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hannah Peterson gets Havana the cow 4-H show ready at the Salmon Arm Fall fair on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tibor Kovacs competes in the mini chuckwagon race on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Joyce Marchant competes in the mini chuckwagon race on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Kenny Rodgers tribute show “Kinda Kenny” delighted spectators at the fall fair entertainment stage on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Abby Gauthier and her goat Astra competed in the goat costume contest using a strawberry shortcake theme on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Dance Center dancers perform at the fall fair on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)