In Photos: Family Fun Day returns to Sicamous

Elise and August Shannon race back to the beach in their vessel Gramhalla, designed to reflect their Swedish heritage, to take first place in the first heat of the cardboard boat race during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Elise and August Shannon race back to the beach in their vessel Gramhalla, designed to reflect their Swedish heritage, to take first place in the first heat of the cardboard boat race during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Rylen Dirom maintains the lead versus Conner Forman to win the second heat of the cardboard boat race during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Rylen Dirom maintains the lead versus Conner Forman to win the second heat of the cardboard boat race during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Cody Lee and son Oakley Lee paddle back to shore in their vessel, Hyde Sawmill, in the second heat of the cardboard boat race during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Cody Lee and son Oakley Lee paddle back to shore in their vessel, Hyde Sawmill, in the second heat of the cardboard boat race during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Bailey Brook and daughter Abigail head to the busy beach during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Bailey Brook and daughter Abigail head to the busy beach during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Norah Hamilton keeps her eyes on the inflatable target as she tosses her inflatable axe during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Norah Hamilton keeps her eyes on the inflatable target as she tosses her inflatable axe during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Amry Poma and grandfather Glen Beers compete in the big tire tricycle riding course during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Amry Poma and grandfather Glen Beers compete in the big tire tricycle riding course during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
The Shannon family are all hands on deck as they construct their entry for the sandcastle competition during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)The Shannon family are all hands on deck as they construct their entry for the sandcastle competition during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Autumn Gomez and Elyse Cummins work on the top half of the mermaid sand sculpture they’re building for the sandcastle building competition during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Autumn Gomez and Elyse Cummins work on the top half of the mermaid sand sculpture they’re building for the sandcastle building competition during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Kashlyn Davidson sings Rihanna’s hit song Stay for the Kids Talent Show during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Kashlyn Davidson sings Rihanna’s hit song Stay for the Kids Talent Show during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Lily Johnson sings the Alessia Cara’s hit song Wild Things for the Kids Talent Show during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Lily Johnson sings the Alessia Cara’s hit song Wild Things for the Kids Talent Show during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Pianist Xander Brayshaw plays composer Joe Hisaishi’s Merry-Go-Round of Life, from the film Howl’s Moving Castle, for the Kids Talent Show during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)Pianist Xander Brayshaw plays composer Joe Hisaishi’s Merry-Go-Round of Life, from the film Howl’s Moving Castle, for the Kids Talent Show during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous’ Beach Park was abuzz with people and activity for Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Organized by the District of Sicamous and the Sicamous chamber, the day offered a cardboard boat race, a sandcastle building contest, a kids talent contest, music, food and more. It concluded with a fireworks display.

