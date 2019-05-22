In photos: Frisky grebes return to Salmon Arm Bay

Claude Rioux captures and sounds of Western grebe courting

Claude Rioux of Vernon has been monitoring Western grebe activity in Salmon Arm bay area.

“The Western grebe are back and starting to get frisky,” says Rioux. “Along the pier in Salmon Arm, they can be heard calling “creek, creek – creek, creek.

“Now that the water is higher, several Western grebe come close to the pier and are starting to display by grooming and offering gifts. One had a fish offering to entice a possible mate… He kept positioning the fish in his bill, dipping it back in the water to keep the fish fresh and alive, and redisplaying it.

“It won’t be long before things heat up and we’ll see them dancing on the surface of the water.”

Rioux photographed this display of enticement, which proved successful for the courting grebe.

