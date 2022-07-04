In photos: Gathering Together Festival celebrates diversity in Salmon Arm

During the Gathering Together Festival on June 27 in Downtown Salmon Arm, Paul Lefebvre focuses on a big bubble hovering in front of his face, but his baby Luc is too enthralled with a new friend to notice. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Bringing the spirit of Scotland to the Gathering Together Festival on June 27 in Salmon Arm were Shuswap Pipes ‘N’ Drums, a community band which fosters traditional Scottish music excellence, friendship and community involvement. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Dancers and musicians play the gangsa for the pattong dance and the courtship marriage dance from the Philippines during the Gathering Together Festival in downtown Salmon Arm on June 27. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) During the Gathering Together Festival in Salmon Arm, Julie Dayag takes part in the courtship marriage dance which is usually played at weddings of the indigenous Cordillera people in the Philippines. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Musicians play the gongs or gangsa from the Philippines at the Gathering Together Festival held June 27 in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Dancers and musicians play the gangsa for the pattong dance and the courtship marriage dance from the Philippines during the Gathering Together Festival in downtown Salmon Arm on June 27. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) At the Gathering Together Festival in downtown Salmon Arm on June 27, Lokman Mustafa, Muhamed Salah and Sipan Mustafa sell food prepared by Gulistan Abdo (not pictured) of Taste of Home catering, which specializes in traditional Syrian cuisine. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Woinshet Bayssia, with assistance from Tigist Biagent (not pictured), performs the Ethiopian Traditional Coffee Ceremony during the Gathering Together Festival in Salmon Arm on June 27. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Adelaiza Xyrille Marcelino enjoys chasing bubbles at the Gathering Together Festival in Salmon Arm on June 27. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Leandro Beley tries his luck at catching bubbles from the bubble machine at the Ross Street Plaza during the Gathering Together Festival held in downtown Salmon Arm on June 27, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Eiko Uehara, a registered art therapist, teaches origami to Ethan Drager during the Gathering Together Festival held in downtown Salmon Arm on June 27, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Good music, good dance, good food, good fun were part of the Gathering Together Festival, Building Community and Celebrating Diversity.

Hosted by the Shuswap Immigrant Services Society, the June 27 festival celebrated diversity in Salmon Arm as booths and people of all ages gathered together around the Ross Street Plaza to share and celebrate aspects of their cultures.

#Salmon ArmFestivalShuswap