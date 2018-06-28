In Photos: Gathering Together in Salmon Arm

Downtown Salmon Arm saw a vibrant mix of music, dance, food, fashion and more Wednesday night for the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival. Hosted by Immigrant Services Shuswap and Downtown Salmon Arm, the festival was a celebration of people of all cultures who call the Shuswap home.

Photos by Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

Gina Garra-Acaylar steadies son Adrian Acaylar as he checks out the activities at the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival Wednesday, June 27 at the Ross Street Plaza. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

David Allard and Salmon Arm Metis Association President Shannon Marks make fresh bannock at the association’s tent at the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival Wednesday, June 27 at the Ross Street Plaza. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Harry Lu and Jun Wang play the Chinese sport Jianzi, using their bodies to keep the jianzi or shuttlecock in the air, during the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival Wednesday, June 27 at the Ross Street Plaza. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sisters River and Caliandrea Wright (left and right) and Cecilia Gagnon dance the Butterfly Dance, a Metis jig, on the Ross Street Plaza stage during the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival Wednesday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap Pipes ‘n Drums band play their way down Hudson Ave. toward the Ross Street Plaza for the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival Wednesday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Mohamad Alberro enjoys spending time with Bella the Welsh Pony while watching the activities on the Ross Street Plaza stage during the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival Wednesday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Allyza Ablola and Eric Gudin perform the song Anak, made popular by Filipino folk singer Freddie Aguilar, on the Ross Street Plaza stage during the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival Wednesday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Melissa Marcelino and Lawrence Moren strut their stuff while demonstrating traditional Filipino fashions during the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival Wednesday, June 27 at the Ross Street Plaza. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)