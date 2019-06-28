In photos: Gathering together

Rehannah Cruz and Rhose Bien keep cool in the shade during the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival at the Ross Street Plaza on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Members of the Shuswap’s Filipino community pose in their traditional attire during the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival at the Ross Street Plaza on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Jingle dress dancers Jayda Arnouse and Quintessa Christian, with Haleigh Parker, perform at the Ross Street Plaza stage for the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Raman Jaswal and daughter Meher view an image taken at the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival at the Ross Street Plaza on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Reinhard Leibich and Aurora Kirstein share a laugh at the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival at the Ross Street Plaza on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Susan MacMillan has a laugh with Mohamad Alberro and Mahmoud Qabour with a picture she took of their face painting at the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Pipes N Drums Salmon Arm make their way to Gathering Together Multicultural Festival at the Ross Street Plaza on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Ivan and Jamie Gracia represent for Mexico at the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival at the Ross Street Plaza on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Kylie Mafulu plays with a little flag of Colombia while looking through the crowd and the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival at the Ross Street Plaza on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Joanne Jankowski and Jutsuki Ushiwata await their turn to take the Ross Street Plaza stage during the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival on Thursday, June 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s cultural diversity was on display at the Gathering Together Multicultural Festival at the Ross Street Plaza on Thursday, June 27. The event saw a terrific turnout, with many people taking advantage of the opportunity to experience different cultures through food, dance, music and more.

Photos by Lachlan Labere

