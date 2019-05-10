In photos: Going cross-country

South Broadview Elementary student Niko Krebs fixes his gaze on the finish line as he nears the end of his run in the School District #83 Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm

Hundreds of elementary students from throughout School District #83 were out of their classrooms early Thursday afternoon for a run around Little Mountain Park.

1108 SD83 students ran yesterday in our K-7 district cross country meet. Thanks to all the coaches, meet organizers, facilities staff and SA city crew for help. Appreciated Mayor Alan Harrison being our starter. #83learns #sd83schools #beactive #running #SalmonArm @SalmonArmBC pic.twitter.com/UPEv45ThFN — Carl Cooper (@Coop_swim) May 10, 2019

May 9 was the school district’s annual Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run, where students start on the fields and head into Little Mountain’s trail system for a fun, albeit strenuous bit of outdoors activity.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parkview Elementary Grade 1 student Finn Albisser rounds the bend into the home stretch of the School District #83 Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm)

Parkview Elementary Grade 3 student Bryden Ezekial feels the burn as he nears the end of his run in the School District #83 Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm)

Bastion Elementary student Ian Calkins leads a pack of runners around the final bend before the sprint to the finish line in the School District #83 Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm)