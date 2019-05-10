South Broadview Elementary student Niko Krebs fixes his gaze on the finish line as he nears the end of his run in the School District #83 Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm
In photos: Going cross-country
School District #83 elementary school students take part in annual Little Mountain run
Hundreds of elementary students from throughout School District #83 were out of their classrooms early Thursday afternoon for a run around Little Mountain Park.
May 9 was the school district’s annual Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run, where students start on the fields and head into Little Mountain’s trail system for a fun, albeit strenuous bit of outdoors activity.
Parkview Elementary Grade 1 student Finn Albisser rounds the bend into the home stretch of the School District #83 Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm)
Parkview Elementary Grade 3 student Bryden Ezekial feels the burn as he nears the end of his run in the School District #83 Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm)
Bastion Elementary student Ian Calkins leads a pack of runners around the final bend before the sprint to the finish line in the School District #83 Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm)
Parkview Elementary Grade 3 student Kashlyn Davidson kicks up her feet as she runs out of the woods and to the finish line in the School District #83 Little Mountain Stomp Cross-Country Run in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm)