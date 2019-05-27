In photos: Gotta bounce to the Carlin Country Market

A long line up of people greeted Carlin Elementary Middle School principal Shane Corston and other volunteers at the gate when the ninth annual Carlin Country Market opened at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.
Most among the early crowd was quick to make their way to the flea market in the school’s gym, checking out the various vendors lined up in front of the school along the way.
Later in the morning the back field began to see more foot traffic – a young crowd there for the various bouncy activities, lazer tag, carnival games and dunk tank.
The event is the school’s annual fundraiser.
