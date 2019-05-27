In photos: Gotta bounce to the Carlin Country Market

Jonathan Ramsay looks on as sister Theresa has a balloon flower hat placed upon her head by creator, Mr. Barrel of Fun Rene Giasson, during the Carlin Country Market on Saturday, May 25. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Daxton Williams slides head first down one of the bouncy playgrounds at the Carlin Country Market on Saturday, May 25. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Kyle Clark helps daughter Mara in the balloon popping race against her brother Bastion during the Carlin Country Market on Saturday, May 25. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Cameron Kusisto has a look at what’s on the other side of the bean bag toss at the Carlin Market on Saturday, May 25. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Dean Kuchta twirls a ribbon in the air for a picture for his mom during the Carlin Country Market on Saturday, May 25. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

A long line up of people greeted Carlin Elementary Middle School principal Shane Corston and other volunteers at the gate when the ninth annual Carlin Country Market opened at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

Most among the early crowd was quick to make their way to the flea market in the school’s gym, checking out the various vendors lined up in front of the school along the way.

Later in the morning the back field began to see more foot traffic – a young crowd there for the various bouncy activities, lazer tag, carnival games and dunk tank.

The event is the school’s annual fundraiser.

