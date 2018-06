The ERS class of 2018 walked the stage on June 1

The Eagle River Secondary class of 2018 throw their caps in the air on Friday, June 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Eagle River Secondary Grade 12 students are leaving high school behind them and moving on to bigger and better things. The always-supportive Sicamous community turned up by the hundreds to watch the 26 graduates of the Class of 2018 walk across the stage.

@SalmonArm

sports@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter