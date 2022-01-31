Sara Worton stops a shot by Ian Calkins, accompanied by Merrick Hazelton and Sam Abraham, during the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association’s Family Footy event, organized in partnership with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the SASCU Indoor Memorial Complex, for the last day of Unplug and Play week on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
In photos: Kids drop devices for Unplug and Play soccer event in Salmon Arm
Shuswap Youth Soccer Association, Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society partner for event
Family Literacy Week Unplug and Play activities in the Shuswap wrapped up with a friendly game of indoor soccer.
The Shuswap Youth Soccer Association, in partnership with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society, hosted a Family Footy event at the SASCU Indoor Memorial Complex on Saturday, Jan. 29. The all-ages event began with self-guided drills and smaller games before participants teamed up for an informal game.
Also part of Unplug and Play, the Friends of the Library’s used book sale took place Friday and Saturday at the Mall at Piccadilly.
Unplug and Play events were geared towards giving people a break from their electronic devices with family friendly activities to participate in.
Sam Abraham is chased by defender Andrew Knight in a race for the net during the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association’s Family Footy event, organized in partnership with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the SASCU Indoor Memorial Complex, for the last day of Unplug and Play week on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Steven Knight boots the ball past brother Andrew and goalie Tye Major during the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association’s Family Footy event, organized in partnership with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the SASCU Indoor Memorial Complex, for the last day of Unplug and Play week on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.