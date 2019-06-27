In photos: Learning Lahal provides fun and strategy for visitors to Pierre’s Point
Jada Echeverria, Alison Echeverria, Quintessa Christian and Dani Valgardson are part of the women’s team in a game of Lahal played during National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at Pierre’s Point on June 21. To lots of laughter, drumming and singing, visitors were taught how the traditional stick game is played. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Alison Echeverria addresses Quintessa Christian as part of the women’s team during a game of Lahal played during National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at Pierre’s Point on June 21. Visitors were taught how the traditional stick game is played by those who know it. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Young Jada Echeverria directs the game as part of the women’s team during the traditional Lahal stick game played during National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at Pierre’s Point on June 21. Next to her is Alison Echeverria and, watching from behind, Bonnie Thomas. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) People get ready to play Lahal, a traditional stick game, at Pierre’s Point during National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Louis Thomas speaks during National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at Pierre’s Point on June 21 about the Secwepemc people’s connections to Shuswap Lake and the effects of being moved to reserves. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Gerry Thomas explains how a First Nations dancer will wave eagle feathers in the air to thank the Creator for everything above - the sky, the stars, the moon and more – and shake a rattle towards the ground to thank the Creator for everything below – growing things, other dancers, etc. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at Pierre’s Point on June 21 included dancing, stories, drumming, local crafts and food, and Lahal, the traditional stick game.
