In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

Canada Day fireworks light up the night at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Canada Day fireworks light up the night at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Canada Day celebrations in Salmon Arm ended with a bang, or multiple bangs, with a fireworks display at Canoe Beach.

Read more: In Photos: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Read more: In photos: Child’s play on Canada Day

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
In Photos: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP warn of fake gold jewelry being sold in parking lots

Police receive two reports where buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars

In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

Canada Day celebrations in Salmon Arm ended with a bang, or multiple… Continue reading

Column: Why the property tax increase and where does the money go?

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain, chance of a thunderstorm

Clouds and rain forecast for the region on Tuesday

In Photos: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Road hockey, waterslides, live music and more make Sicamous’ Main Street a fun place to be on July 1.

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

Letter: Opposition politicians demand action they won’t take when in power

Zebra mussels were first seen in Canada (Lake St. Clair) in 1988.… Continue reading

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

Cracked Peppers finish season in second place

Salmon Arm Bantam baseball team drop last game to Vernon

Electric Landlady plugged in for reunion concert

By Jim Cooperman Contributor Get your dancing shoes ready, because the Shuswap… Continue reading

Column: When music gets classy – The Shuswap String Orchestra

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Okanagan

Washboard Union, Simply Queen and Hysteria among top acts to take A&W Music Festival stage

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

RCMP seek public information in homicide case

Most Read