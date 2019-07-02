In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

Canada Day fireworks light up the night at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Canada Day fireworks light up the night at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Canada Day celebrations in Salmon Arm ended with a bang, or multiple bangs, with a fireworks display at Canoe Beach.

