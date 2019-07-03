In photos: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held at The Hub in Scotch Creek on Saturday, June 29. A large crowd attended the event to watch as professional and amateur lumberjacks alike competed, as well as take in the live music, food and dance.
Photos by Jim Cooperman
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Luke and Morgan Bischoff and Kyla Hewitt compete in the professional loggers competition at The Hub in Scotch Creek on Saturday, June 29. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Carson Bischoff chops while on the pole in the professional loggers competition at The Hub in the North Shuswap on Saturday, June 29. (Jim Cooperman photo)