In photos: Lunch launch to Ride Don’t Hide

A hungry lunchtime crowd was well looked after by Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke volunteers Friday, May 10 during a barbecue fundraiser and launch for the organization’s upcoming Ride Don’t Hide event.

Ride Don’t Hide takes place on June 23 at the Little Mountain Sports Complex. This year, participants are invited to ride their bikes or walk a route through the Little Mountain trail system, raising mental health awareness and funding for mental health programs in the community.

For more information about Ride Don’t Hide, and to donate and register, visit ridedonthide.com.

