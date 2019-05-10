In photos: Lunch launch to Ride Don’t Hide

A hungry lunchtime crowd was well looked after by Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke volunteers Friday, May 10 during a barbecue fundraiser and launch for the organization’s upcoming Ride Don’t Hide event.

Ride Don’t Hide takes place on June 23 at the Little Mountain Sports Complex. This year, participants are invited to ride their bikes or walk a route through the Little Mountain trail system, raising mental health awareness and funding for mental health programs in the community.

Read more: World cyclist kicks off Ride Don’t Hide campaign

Read more: Slideshow: Ride Don’t Hide 2017

Read more: Spotlight on mental illness

For more information about Ride Don’t Hide, and to donate and register, visit ridedonthide.com.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke did a lunchtime launch for their upcoming Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser with a barbecue and live entertainment at Ross Plaza on Friday, May 10. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke did a lunchtime launch for their upcoming Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser with a barbecue and live entertainment at Ross Plaza on Friday, May 10. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Charity event benefitting youth sports returns to Sicamous

Just Posted

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Dine in luxury at Diner en Blanc this summer

This year’s even takes place on July 4 at an undisclosed location

Street parking in downtown Salmon Arm: should it be limited to one hour or two?

Two business organizations survey to find out what citizens think about downtown parking

Grant funding moves Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail along

Funding will help with hiring of project manager for proposed 50-kilometre trail system

Not bottomless, but Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake boasts a busy underlife

What’s been called the ‘Little Lake’ plays important role for the city

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

In photos: Lunch launch to Ride Don’t Hide

A hungry lunchtime crowd was well looked after by Canadian Mental Health… Continue reading

Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

Okanagan men discover ‘fire bags of death’ over lake

A group of fishermen in Lake Country watch burning sky lanterns drop into Wood Lake

Kelowna trial continues for man charged with second-degree murder

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued May 10 in B.C. Supreme Court

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

A look back in time: The famous Clyde “Slim” Williams

Slim was known for wanting to connect the unchartered coastal range with the Canadian road system

Charity event benefitting youth sports returns to Sicamous

The fourth-annual Roar For Kids dinner will be held at the Rec Centre on June 1

Paralympian stops in Kelowna along coast-to-coast hand bike ride

Jimmy Pelletier stopped to speak with students at l’École de l’Anse-au-sable on May 10

Most Read