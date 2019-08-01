In photos: Music lovers make their way to Wednesday on the Wharf

Leisha Jungalwalla of This Way North performs at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Jerry Petkau and Mona Broad enjoy the music at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Kian Johnson practises ribbon twirling at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
This Way North performs at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Georgia Schley practises her balancing skills at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Cat Leahy drummer for This Way North at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on Wednesday, July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Weston Truemen gets a spin from Carinna Trueman at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Liana and Randy Yates dance along to the music at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Cat Leahy during her drum solo at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Leisha Jungalwalla of This Way North performs at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Japish and Orayal Sran watch sand sculpter Marc Dansereau as he explains his process at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Carinna Trueman and her dog Charlie dance along to the music at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Saige Spencer plays a game of catch with her dad at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Wednesday on the Wharf concert of Aug. 1 featured This Way North. The Australian-based band is composed of Leisha Jungalwalla, lead vocalist and guitarist, and Cat Leahy who sets the band’s bold and driving tempo on drums. The duo first met in Canada at the British Columbian ArtsWells Festival. For their full story you can check out their website or Facebook page.

Next up in the WOW concert series, hosted by the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, is Naomi Shore on Aug. 7. For more information, visit www.salmonarmartscentre.ca/wow/.

