In photos: Music lovers make their way to Wednesday on the Wharf

The Wednesday on the Wharf concert of Aug. 1 featured This Way North. The Australian-based band is composed of Leisha Jungalwalla, lead vocalist and guitarist, and Cat Leahy who sets the band’s bold and driving tempo on drums. The duo first met in Canada at the British Columbian ArtsWells Festival. For their full story you can check out their website or Facebook page.
Next up in the WOW concert series, hosted by the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, is Naomi Shore on Aug. 7. For more information, visit www.salmonarmartscentre.ca/wow/.
