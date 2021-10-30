In photos: Painting pumpkins in Sicamous

A collection of pumpkins which were painted by members of the Evening Art Group. (Diana Blake photo) Sally Handley works on her pumpkin at the Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous. (Diana Blake photo) This pumpkin was painted by a member of the Evening Art Group during its Oct. 26 meeting at the Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous. (Diana Blake photo) Silver, sparkly pumpkins, painted by a member of the Evening Art Group at its Oct. 26, 2021 meeting at the Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous. (Diana Blake photo) This bat-themed pumpkin was painted by a member of the Evening Art Group at its Oct. 26, 2021 meeting at the Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous. (Diana Blake photo)

Traditionally, pumpkins are carved for Halloween.

The Evening Art Group, which meets every second Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous, decided to switch things up on Oct. 26.

How? By painting the pumpkins instead, explained the group’s leader, Diana Blake. Most people brought their own pumpkins to paint, but Blake wanted to give thanks to one member who brought in small pumpkins for everyone.

The night went smoothly, said Blake, the only challenge being that two hours was not enough time to paint a multitude of layers on the pumpkins. She said most attendees wanted to make some finishing touches on their pumpkins later.

The Evening Art Group is open to anyone, from beginners to experts. At their next meeting on Nov. 9, Blake said they’ll be exploring colour theory or doing an introduction to watercolour painting. Those interested in joining and exploring their artistic side can email info@eaglevalleyartscouncil.com.

Read more: Evening Art Group among new offerings at Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous

Read more: Sicamous chamber, residents fear fast food franchise development would hurt district

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous