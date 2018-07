A break in the bad weather Sunday night allowed Canada Day revellers to enjoy a drizzle-free fireworks display at Canoe Beach. Fireworks were launched from a barge on the water. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Canada Day revellers received a break in Sunday’s rain to watch the fireworks display at Canoe Beach.

Despite the poor weather, the event, hosted by the City of Salmon Arm, saw a good turnout of people keen to see the festive display of pyrotechnics launched from a barge on the water. Afterwards, many in the crowd sang the national anthem before calling it a night.

Photos by Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter