In photos: Salmon Arm fall fair Friday and Saturday

Jayda Echeverria looks at the Salmon Arm fall fair parade passing by on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Photos taken from the Salmon Arm fall fair parade and fairgrounds.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Read more: Minter Gardens mastermind to present at Salmon Arm Fall Fair

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

A young cowboy goes for a ride down Hudson Street during the Salmon Arm fall fair parade on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Karis Meikle pets a chick at the chick holding station at the Salmon Arm fall fair on Friday, Aug. 6. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Competitors round the bend at the mini chuck wagon races at the Salmon Arm fall fair on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

a young scout enjoys a ride in a motorized canoe at the Salmon Arm fall fair parade on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Anastasia Jones enjoys a lollipop at the Salmon Arm fall fair parade on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Nash Bredick and Ian Calkins enjoying a ride at the Salmon Arm fall fair on Friday, Aug. 6. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Master gardener Brian Minter gives a presentation at the Salmon Arm fall fair on Friday, Aug. 6. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Two alpacas take a rest and have a snack at the Salmon Arm fall fair on Friday, Aug. 6. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)