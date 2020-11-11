In photos: Salmon Arm remembers

Salmon Arm Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62 member and Canadian Forces veteran Harry Welton once again serves as MC for the city’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) The Salmon Arm Royal Canadian Legion’s Colour Party stands by the city cenotaph at the start of the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Representing the B.C. government, Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo carries a wreath to lay at the Salmon Arm cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) After laying a wreath at the cenotaph, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison pays his respects during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) After laying a wreath at the cenotaph, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison pays his respects during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62 President Matt Fowler carries a wreath to lay at the cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 20202. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Neskonlith band Coun. Louis Thomas carries a wreath to lay at the Salmon Arm cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West offers a salute while paying respects on behalf of the RCMP during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Marcia Beckner proceeds to pin her poppy on a wreath following the Salmon Arm legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Poppies are placed on the wreaths around the Salmon Arm cenotaph following the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62 Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm residents respectfully kept their distance while paying their respects at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

Though the turnout wasn’t anywhere near as large as in years prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those residents who attended this year’s event, put on by members of the Salmon Arm Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62, kept to the periphery as the legion held its modified ceremony respectful of health and safety protocols.

After the ceremony, attendees were able to place their poppies on wreaths.

