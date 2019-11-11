Salmon Arm Scouts pay their respect during the Remembrance Day ceremony march to the cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

In Photos: Salmon Arm residents pay tribute

Residents gather at cenotaph for Remembrance Day ceremony

The perennial red poppies of remembrance returned to the Salmon Arm cenotaph Monday, the symbolic flower pinned to the left lapels of the many residents wishing to pay tribute to Canada’s fallen veterans while assuring future generations never forget the importance of their sacrifice.

Photos by Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

MC Harry Welton looks on as Salmon Arm Girl Guide Ida Newnes reads In Flanders Fields during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

After participating in the march to the cenotaph, Salmon Arm Beaver Scouts watch the ceremony take place on Nov. 11, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap choir members sing O Canada at the Salmon Arm Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Legion president Matt Fowler helps Mabel Lucier to the cenotaph to place a wreath for Metis veterans during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

1787 Rocky Mountain Rangers RCACC Salmon Arm cadets lay wreaths at the cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters, RCMP and other emergency service personnel look on during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

