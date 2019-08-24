Leo Christensen and his dog Hayley check out the locally grown produce on display at Salmon Arm’s downtown farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Salmon Arm’s downtown farmers market

Out of the many sights and sounds from Salmon Arm’s downtown farmers market, here are just a few of the many highlights.

Read more: New Saturday farmer’s market to offer taste of the Shuswap

Read more: Farmer’s market planned for downtown Salmon Arm

Avery Olinek decorates her flip flip with some road chalk at Salmon Arm’s downtown farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photo: Mount Ida Painters Guild’s works on display

