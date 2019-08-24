In photos: Salmon Arm’s downtown farmers market

Leo Christensen and his dog Hayley check out the locally grown produce on display at Salmon Arm’s downtown farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Out of the many sights and sounds from Salmon Arm’s downtown farmers market, here are just a few of the many highlights.

Read more: New Saturday farmer’s market to offer taste of the Shuswap

Read more: Farmer’s market planned for downtown Salmon Arm

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.