In Photos: Salty Street Fest

A portion of downtown Salmon Arm was abuzz with entertainment, activities, information booths and more for Salty Street Fest, Saturday’s bike-oriented event leading up to Sunday’s Salty Dog Enduro race on the South Canoe trails.

Along with registration for the race, the street festival on Hudson Avenue included music, a bike parade, a bike swap, street performers, a pie eating contest, DeMille’s petting zoo, and other vendors, services and attractions.

Photos by Lachlan Labere

George Massey plucks a song on his banjo for those arriving early to the Salty Street Fest on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lennon Ritchie enjoys chasing after bubbles from the Hub International booth at the Salty Street Fest on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Face painter Tanya Lipscomb holds the mirror so Emita Long can check out her shark teeth at the Salty Street Fest on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Elliott Moland drops his marble in the bottle game with the hope that it will reach the bottom to win a prize from “Gizmo,” one of the Kalmalka Caring Clowns at the Salty Street Fest on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Chance Francoeur enjoys multiple rides around the bike track loop at the Salty Street Fest on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Natalie Muise attempts to lick some of the pie off her face during the Salty Street Fest pie eating contest on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Michael and Mason Gage lead a group of young riders in the Salty Street Fest bike parade on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Maddy Wilmot and Jayda Meerza have fun with the pedal bikes available to try during the Salty Street Fest on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tamryn Sanford gives Adam Meikle’s bicycle-powered spin and paint station a shot as mom and brother Cylas and Trina Oram look on. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Vernon juggler Evan Johaneson keeps his knives in the air and away from his face for the entertainment of Salty Street Festival goers on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sean and Daila Duford pick up the pace as the clock counts down in the Salty Street Fest pie eating contest on Saturday, May 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Most Read