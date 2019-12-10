In photos: Santa Claus comes to town

The Pritchard Fire Department was well represented in the Chase Country Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Rick Koch photo)

Christmas spirit bloomed in Chase over the weekend with the community’s annual Country Christmas festivities, including the annual parade through town.

Photos by Rick Koch

Carollers treat the crowd to festive song during the Chase Country Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Rick Koch photo)

Pete Murray of Pete Murray’s Corn Farm rolls his custom Christmas decorated tractor along the Chase Country Christmas Parade route on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Rick Koch photo)

