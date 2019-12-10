In photos: Santa Claus comes to town

Christmas spirit bloomed in Chase over the weekend with the community’s annual Country Christmas festivities, including the annual parade through town.

Photos by Rick Koch

Carollers treat the crowd to festive song during the Chase Country Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Rick Koch photo)