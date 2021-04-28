In photos: Seeing double, and triple, at Sicamous elementary

Parkview Elementary students and actual twins, Logan and Aurora Dawson, rock a banana motif during the school’s Twin Day on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Contributed)Parkview Elementary students and actual twins, Logan and Aurora Dawson, rock a banana motif during the school’s Twin Day on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Contributed)
Parkview Elementary students Genevieve Foster and Isabella Prevost are complimentary cowgirls for the school’s Twin Day on April 28. 2021. (Contributed)Parkview Elementary students Genevieve Foster and Isabella Prevost are complimentary cowgirls for the school’s Twin Day on April 28. 2021. (Contributed)
Parkview Elementary Twin Day trio Evie Marchand, Braylee Green and Lilian Kroeker wear matching floral print dresses. (Contributed)Parkview Elementary Twin Day trio Evie Marchand, Braylee Green and Lilian Kroeker wear matching floral print dresses. (Contributed)
Parkview Elementary students Ruby Kroeker and Adara Younker make a statement in stripes during the school’s Twin Day on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Contributed)Parkview Elementary students Ruby Kroeker and Adara Younker make a statement in stripes during the school’s Twin Day on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Contributed)
Parkview Elementary students Zachary Kennedy and Liam Greer choose to be seen in camo during the school’s Twin Day on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Contributed)Parkview Elementary students Zachary Kennedy and Liam Greer choose to be seen in camo during the school’s Twin Day on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Contributed)
Parkview Elementary students and actual twins, Dustin and Dillon Hilder, sport matching Vancouver Canucks jerseys for the school's Twin Day on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Contributed)
Parkview students Jamie Albisser, Finn Alibsser and Tyler Christian score a Twin Day hat trick in Sicamous Eagles attire on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Contributed)Parkview students Jamie Albisser, Finn Alibsser and Tyler Christian score a Twin Day hat trick in Sicamous Eagles attire on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Contributed)
Parkview Elementary students Hannah Delasalle and Marley Miller are an Ahhh-some match for the school’s Twin Day on April 28, 2021. (Contributed)Parkview Elementary students Hannah Delasalle and Marley Miller are an Ahhh-some match for the school’s Twin Day on April 28, 2021. (Contributed)
Students and staff at Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary were seeing double, and even triple on Wednesday, April 28, during the school’s Twin Day.

A number of dynamic young duos, and trios, embraced the opportunity to make a shared fashion statement.

Sicamous

