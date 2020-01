A five ton truck is just barely visible following the second winter storm to hit the Shuswap since the new year. (Liisa Hoas) The snow is four beers deep after the second winter storm to hit the Shuswap since the new year. (Tammy-Lynn Post) The aftermath of the second winter storm to hit the Shuswap since the new year. (Sheila Lord) A car buried beneath a small mountain of snow in Celistia following the second winter storm to hit the Shuswap since the new year. (Cynthia Bentley ) Kevin McLean snapped this photo of a bull moose that visited his yard on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Kevin McLean) Some residents woke up to the sight of snow piling up so high they couldn’t see out of their homes. (Carly Marchand-Jones) Snow curls off a roof’s eve following the second winter storm to hit the Shuswap since the new year. (Kim Logan) The resulting snowscape from the Shuswap’s second winter storm as seen through a glass sphere. (Tammy-Lynn Post) A dog house piled high with snow following the second winter storm to hit the Shuswap since the new year. (Courtney Carlin) “My car is under there somewhere,” writes Roxane Madsen following the second winter storm to hit the Shuswap since the new year. (Roxane Madsen) While the Shuswap was battered by snow and wind, Kelowna residents enjoyed blue skies and sunshine. (Heather Anne)

Following the second storm to hit the Shuswap in three days, Shuswap residents found cars buried in snow while some people were barricaded in their homes. Residents from in and around the Shuswap shared their photos of the storm’s aftermath with the Observer. Here are a few of those images.

