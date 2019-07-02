In photos: South Shuswap celebrates Canada Day

Canada Day in the South Shuswap was a non-stop celebration of the nation that kicked off with a pancake breakfast and a parade and ended with a fireworks display.
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Canada Day in the South Shuswap was a non-stop celebration of the nation that kicked off with a pancake breakfast and a parade and ended with a fireworks display.
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Canada’s 152nd involved a full day of celebration in Chase. Festivities kicked… Continue reading
Chase RCMP seek information to assist with investigation of June 28 collision
The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening
Police receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars
Canada Day celebrations in Salmon Arm ended with a bang, or multiple… Continue reading
Road hockey, waterslides, live music and more make Sicamous’ Main Street a fun place to be on July 1.
Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer was door knocking in Penticton Tuesday
Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time
The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament brought the stars to the Okanagan
The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row
Four people were seriously injured Sunday at a music festival near Princeton… Continue reading
The Hotel Alexandra on Hudson Street (now Avenue). Rex Lingford took this… Continue reading
Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project
Chase RCMP seek information to assist with investigation of June 28 collision
Paul Hutchen, 70, is a retired power engineer and widower who arrived in Lumby in April
By Jim Cooperman Contributor Get your dancing shoes ready, because the Shuswap…
RCMP seek public information in homicide case
The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area
The IIO is looking into the Canada Day collision
Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison