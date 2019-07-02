In photos: South Shuswap celebrates Canada Day

Canada Day in the South Shuswap was a non-stop celebration of the nation that kicked off with a pancake breakfast and a parade and ended with a fireworks display.

Read more: In photos: Chase celebrates Canada’s 152nd

Read more: In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold addresses the audience during the South Shuswap’s Canada Day celebrations at Centennial Field. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)