In photos: Summer Bash! in Salmon Arm

Tony Massil reads the Sesame Street book We’re Different. We’re the Same. to Enzo Reid, Harris Massil, Mackie Baoween and Dominic Reid at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Haynes Gilbank savours his orange Freezie in the company of nanny Maria Cano while monitoring the crowd at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Vesper Grant watches after helping Ellison Crawford onto the slide at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Sisters McKenna and Bridget Barker tackle the slide in the inflatable obstacle course at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Children were jumping and sliding with joy during the Summer Bash! at Blackburn Park.

Sponsored by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association, the well-attended Summer Bash! on Wednesday, Aug. 10, offered bouncy castles and slides, as well as an obstacle course, free books, Freezies and more.

Photos by Lachlan Labere, Salmon Arm Observer

